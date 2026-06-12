Government Waives Customs Duty On Nuclear Power Goods Retrospectively From April 2019

In a major push for nuclear power generation, the government has waived entire customs duty payable of import of goods used for nuclear power for the period between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026, as confirmed by a notification issued by Ministry of Finance.

The order covers non-irradiated fuel elements and cartridges that are used in nuclear reactors. The government noted that a practive of non-levy of customs on these goods was 'generally prevalent' during the period and has now formalised that no duty shall be required to be paid retrospectively.

The move follows an earlier notification issued in October 2025, which had allowed duty-free import of all goods for nuclear power generation prospectively. This notification effectively regularises past imports, thus removing any retrospective tax liability on entities that imported nuclear fuel components during the nearly seven year window.

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The notification primarily benefits Nuclear Power Corporation of India, the state-owned operator that imports fuel assemblies for its reactor fleet, though NPCIL is unlisted.

Among listed names, the broader nuclear power theme includes MTAR Technologies Ltd., a precision components supplier to India's nuclear programme; Walchandnagar Industries Ltd., which manufactures reactor equipment; BHEL Ltd., which supplies turbines and steam generators for nuclear plants; and Larsen & Toubro Ltd., a key EPC and heavy forgings player in the sector.

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