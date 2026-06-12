Oil India Shares Dip As Morgan Stanley Expects Stock To Fall In Next 30 Days — Check Target Price

Shares of Oil India fell after the opening bell on Friday, June 12 as Morgan Stanley believes that the stock will show weakness in the next 30 days.

Oil India share price dipped up to 2.11% trading at Rs 420.3 apiece. The scrip was around 1.81% down by 9:31 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was 1.1% up.

Morgan Stanley, in its recent note, maintained 'Underweight' coverage on the stock at a target price of Rs 404. The brokerage estimates that the Oil India share price will fall in absolute terms over the next 30 days. The brokerage firm has flagged four key concerns, stating that recent royalty rate changes are expected to have a 5% impact on Oil India's earnings.

Gas average selling price increases are likely to underperform Street estimates. Fuel refining profitability is set to drop by almost half as the impact of tax benefits unwinds. The brokerage also cited headwinds from slower-than-expected pipeline network expansion as an additional drag.

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