Historic Feat: In A First, Nine Women Cadets Get Commissioned As Army officers From IMA

In presence of President Droupadi Murmu, the 93-year-old Indian Military Academy (IMA) witnessed the first group of nine female officer cadets (OC) being commissioned as Army officers at the Passing out Parade (POP) of the 158th regular course and the 141st technical graduate course on Saturday.

After completing NDA training, the first batch in IMA's history joined the academy.

They were among the 515 OCs who graduated from the academy to enlist in their respective armies, including 34 foreign OCs from 16 different countries, reported TOI.

Murmu, called it a "major milestone" and told the IMA audience, "The passing out of the first female cadets from the academy is a significant step towards women's empowerment... I hope this will inspire many more young women to join the Army in the years ahead."

Additionally, Murmu praised the OCs for finishing their training, paying particular attention to the foreign OCs.

"The IMA's training of international OCs contributes to the development of cordial relations with other nations. I do not doubt that their training at the academy and the traits they have acquired here will enable them to serve their countries with distinction while wearing the uniform," Murmu said.

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She also emphasised that newly-induced officers had a duty to lead by example, instil confidence, and promote teamwork in their troops. She claimed that striking a balance between the welfare of soldiers and operational success would increase their units' combat capability and foster confidence.

The prizes were given to the winners by the President beforehand.

Vishal Kumar received the Sword of Honour for "Best Overall Cadet." In addition, he won the gold medal for winning the normal course.

Prince Raj received the silver medal in the standard course, while Tejas Bhatt received the bronze. Karan Pandey won the silver medal for winning the technical entry scheme, while Hrishabh Mishra won the silver medal for winning the technical graduate course.

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Zaif Hadid Alvy of Bangladesh was named the "Best Foreign OC" among the foreign OCs. In the special commissioner officers' course, Bodh Raj Thapa received the silver medal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Army Training Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, IMA commandant Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retired), top military personnel, and the cadets' families were present at the event.

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