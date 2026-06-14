Joining The Dots | Hormuz To The Moon: A Week Of Beautiful Uncertainty

There are weeks when markets feel like a waiting room. Everybody knows something is happening. Nobody quite knows when. And in that gap between event and outcome, four stories this week told us more about the state of things than any index move could.

The Iran deal and the oil math

The US-Iran nuclear deal is reportedly in its final stages, but anybody who has followed this file knows that "final stages" can last longer than the negotiation itself. Goldman Sachs has already revised its timeline for Gulf oil exports to normalise, pushing it from late June to late August. Its new base case: Hormuz flows recovering to roughly 70% of pre-war levels is enough to call it normalisation, given how dramatically shipping has already been redirected. The bank has also trimmed its average Brent forecast for 2027 by $5 to $80 a barrel, pricing in higher supply and weaker demand. That tells you something important: even a deal, when it comes, is not a price spike. It is a ceiling coming down.

The Nifty target carousel

If you felt confused watching Nifty December targets swing wildly this week, you were not alone. Citi has cut its year-end target from 27,000 to 26,000. More bearish voices are already writing down to 20,000-21,000 by December. The range between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic calls now spans nearly 7,000 points. That is not analysis. That is organised uncertainty. My own read: once the fog lifts over the Strait of Hormuz, the market rebound will surprise sharply on the upside. Equity markets punish hesitation more than they punish risk.

The townhall that broke through

In a week of dull price action, the sharpest conversation happened not on a trading terminal but in a studio. NDTV Profit's townhall with Shankar Sharma went viral, with his views on retail investors topping trends on X. The reaction was sharp, divided and, crucially, loud. Brickbats, trolling, strong disagreement -- all of it is welcome. What the market commentary space needs more than anything right now is a genuine argument. The question of whether the aam aadmi can actually make money in equity is not a rhetorical one. It deserves the discomfort of a real debate, not a panel of nodding heads.

The SpaceX prospectus and the limits of imagination

Then there is SpaceX. The prospectus reads less like a company filing and more like the treatment for a science fiction film. The subscription numbers defy easy comprehension. Priced at $135 a share, the stock opened trading on Nasdaq on Thursday at $150, soared into the $160s within the first hour, and pushed its valuation past $2 trillion before lunchtime. Raising $75 billion, it is the largest IPO in history by a distance. At the listing event, Musk, who in this process became the world's first trillionaire, addressed the world watching: "Whoever you are watching this, SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars, and ultimately beyond." That is either the most audacious promise ever made at a stock exchange, or the most expensive sales pitch in human history. Probably both. Investors are placing a frenzied bet on a rocket company that has also positioned itself as an AI solutions provider -- two of the most overloaded words in contemporary finance, packaged into a single offering. SpaceX investors will either fly to the moon or crash land. There is no middle altitude on this one. But that binary is, in its own way, the perfect summary of the moment we are all living through: extreme optionality, near-zero certainty, and a market that rewards conviction even when the facts are still catching up.

Scepticism, fatigue, and somewhere in the distance, a glimmer. That is the week that was.

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