Five Stocks To Buy: Jio Financial, SBI Life Insurance, Hindustan Zinc And More | Apr 28, 2026

Market experts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading opportunities across financial services, insurance, metals, engineering, and capital goods.

Jio Financial Services

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior Vice President at JM Financial, sees further upside potential in Jio Financial Services. He recommended a buy in the stock with upside targets of Rs 261 and Rs 272. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 239.

SBI Life Insurance

Bhagwat also remains constructive on SBI Life Insurance from a technical perspective. He suggested a buy with upside targets of Rs 1,852 and Rs 1,877, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,747.

Hindustan Zinc

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP – Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, highlighted a favorable risk-reward setup in Hindustan Zinc. He recommended buying the stock in the Rs 620–628 range, with an upside target of Rs 750. The suggested stop loss is Rs 569.

Engineers India

Sarvade also identified a buying opportunity in the engineering and EPC space. He advised buying Engineers India in the Rs 255–258 range, aiming for an upside target of Rs 300, while placing a stop loss at Rs 238.

Bharat Forge

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, expects continued momentum in Bharat Forge. He recommended a buy with an upside target of Rs 1,950, while advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,875.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are their own and not those of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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