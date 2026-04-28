Maruti Suzuki Declares Bumper Dividend Of Rs 140/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Maruti Suzuki has announced a bumper dividend of Rs 140 per share for its fourth quarter results with regards to fiscla 2025-26, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be August 7. The date by which the dividend will be disbursed is Sept. 9. The firm will pay Rs 4,402 crore on dividend payments.

The company's net profit was down 6.9% to Rs 3,591 crore YoY (year-on-year) compared to Rs 3,857 crore in the year ago period. Revenue was up 28% to Rs 52,449 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 40,901 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw an uptick of 27% to Rs 6,157 crore compared to the preceding financial year's Rs 4843 crore. The Ebitda Margin contracted to 11.7% from 11.8%.

Its other income was at Rs 500 crore YoY from the previous year's Rs 1,528 crore. Maruti Suzuki's tax expense was at Rs 1,246 crore YoY compared to Rs 1,005 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit At Rs 3,591 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 4,086 crore

Revenue At Rs 52,449 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 50,835 crore

Ebitda At Rs 6,167 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 5,967 crore

Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs Estimate Of 11.7%

Net Profit Down 6.9% At Rs 3,591 crore Vs Rs 3,857 crore

Revenue Up 28.2% At Rs 52,449 crore Vs Rs 40,901 crore

Ebitda down 27.1% At Rs 6,157 crore Vs Rs 4,843 crore

Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs 11.8%

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Profit Falls 7%; Zomato In Focus

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