Anthropic Says US Limits Foreign Access To Fable 5, Mythos 5

- Anthropic PBC announced a US export control on Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models
- The directive suspends foreign access to these models both inside and outside the US
- Foreign national Anthropic employees are also barred from accessing the specified models
Anthropic PBC said the US government has issued an export control directive to suspend all foreign access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models.
“The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees,” it said in a post on X.
The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 13, 2026
The net effect of…
However, it added that access to all other Claude models is not affected.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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