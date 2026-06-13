Anthropic Says US Limits Foreign Access To Fable 5, Mythos 5

Anthropic PBC said the US government has issued an export control directive to suspend all foreign access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models.

“The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees,” it said in a post on X.

However, it added that access to all other Claude models is not affected.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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