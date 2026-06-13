Weekly Tech Wrap: Tim Cook's Last WWDC Keynote, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Realme P4R 5G Launch, More

This week began with an end of an era — Tim Cook's, who signed off from his final Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Cook had given his first keynote way back in October 2011, after taking Apple's reins from the legendary Steve Jobs. With John Ternus stepping in his shoes soon, the event saw Cook wrapping up with Apple's vision of AI in the future. Siri AI was introduced and Apple Intelligence was expanded, even as AI agents entered the Passwords app. The coming weeks and months should be an exciting time for Apple fans with iOS 27 in beta, before its rollout in September — when Cook rolls the dice on Ternus and bids farewell as CEO.

Leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro range — which is also set to be unveiled in September — continued to surface this week as well. While one claimed the upcoming Pro range may start $100 upwards from the last generation, another indicated that might not be the case, and Apple may absorb rising productions costs but charge for advanced AI features.

In other important news, OpenAI introduced Lockdown Mode in ChatGPT to help protect data against theft, Instagram added a long-requested Reorder Grid feature, Telegram revived Wear OS smartwatch support, and Realme launched the P4R 5G with a massive battery under the hood.

Apple Announces iOS 27 At WWDC 2026

Apple unveiled iOS 27 during its WWDC keynote, showcasing a broad range of software and AI enhancements. The update centres on an improved Siri AI, better on-device search, and refinements to Liquid Glass design. It also introduces major revisions across Apple Intelligence, parental controls, and built-in apps. READ MORE

iOS 27 Drops Cues Towards iPhone Ultra

iOS 27 also includes subtle hints suggesting that Apple is gearing up to release its first foldable iPhone. Elements such as hidden code references, fresh interface elements, and tools intended for developers indicate preparation for a foldable form. READ MORE

OpenAI's Lockdown Mode In ChatGPT

OpenAI rolled out a Lockdown Mode for ChatGPT designed to safeguard users against prompt injection attacks and data theft. Once enabled, the mode limits certain capabilities in the chatbot to minimise network activity that can be exploited. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Cost You More — Eventually

Apple is expected to keep initial pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro models steady. However, some advanced features tied to Apple Intelligence may start with free trials before shifting to subscription-based access, experts indicate. READ MORE

Reorder Grid Comes To Instagram

Instagram introduced a new tool that lets users customise the arrangement of posts on their profile grid. Users can do this by long-pressing on a post, choosing the reorder option, and dragging items into their desired positions. READ MORE

Realme P4R 5G Launched

Realme released the P4R 5G smartphone in India, featuring an impressive 8,000mAh battery. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6.8-inch display, and includes a rear camera system led by a 50MP sensor. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro Max May See $100 Price Bump

Separately, a tech leaker indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro Max might carry a higher starting price of $1,299, representing a $100 increase compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. READ MORE

Telegram's Smartwatch Support Is Back

After a five-year hiatus, Telegram has restored smartwatch compatibility through its newest update. The app now offers dedicated versions for both Android Wear OS and Apple Watch platforms. READ MORE

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