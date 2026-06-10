Realme P4R 5G Launched With Mammoth 8,000mAh Battery, Dual AI Cameras — Specs, Features, Price In India

Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P4R 5G, in India, targeting younger users with a strong focus on long battery life, efficient thermal management, and various artificial intelligence capabilities. The device stands out with its massive 8,000mAh battery, dual rear AI camera setup, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It is available in three colour options, Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare, and can be purchased through the official Realme India online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Realme P4R 5G Price In India

Realme P4R 5G's price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999 and the 6GB + 256GB configuration is priced at 22,999.

Realme P4R 5G Specs And Features

The Realme P4R 5G houses a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging through USB Type-C. Realme claims it can provide up to three days of typical usage, along with 12.5 hours of Free Fire gaming, 26.9 hours of navigation, 21.6 hours of YouTube video playback, and 6.5 days of music playback.

Under the hood, the Realme P4R 5G comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It also includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area for better thermal performance during extended use. It runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box

The Realme P4R 5G boasts a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD flat display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and max 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is rated IP65 for dust and water resistance and gets MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. It measures 8.8 mm in thickness.

The rear camera system in the Realme P4R 5G is led by a 50MP wide-angle main sensor, along with a 5P secondary lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter. A customisable AI Pulse Light on the back offers nine colour options and five speed settings for personalised notifications.

The phone supports fingerprint and facial recognition for security and includes the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, E-compass, and accelerometer.

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