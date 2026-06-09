You Can Now Rearrange Instagram Posts With A Simple Drag And Drop

Instagram has launched a long-requested feature that allows users to rearrange posts on their profile grid without altering original upload dates or deleting existing content. Marking a significant shift in how the platform handles profile presentation, the Reorder Grid feature offers increased customisation for users who don't wish their posts follow a chronological order, instead ordering them in a manner more suited to themes, campaigns, and interests. The update is now available globally and comes at a time when competition among social platforms continues to intensify.

How To Rearrange Instagram Posts

The new feature allows users to reposition any post by opening their profile, pressing and holding the content, selecting the Reorder Grid option, and dragging it to a preferred location. Changes take effect immediately and are visible to anyone viewing the profile.

Until now, Instagram profiles displayed content in largely chronological fashion, with pinned posts giving only a small degree of flexibility to spotlight particular posts. The new feature removes that limitation entirely, giving users full control over the visual arrangement of their grid independent of when content was originally published.

The feature is expected to be especially valuable for content creators, artists, photographers, and businesses that treat their Instagram profile as a marketing channel. Rather than being locked into the chronological sequence in which content was posted, they can now organise their grid around current campaigns, themes, or moods without the need to repost or remove anything.

Users looking to give their profile a fresh look without losing engagement history on older posts stand to benefit as well, since original publication dates remain intact regardless of where a post is moved in the grid.

Instagram says the update is designed to give users greater freedom in how they present themselves on the platform. The move is part of a broader effort by the company to expand profile customisation tools across its user base.

The launch follows years of demand from users who wanted more flexibility over profile management. While users resorted to deleting and reposting content as a response to the limitation, Instagram's native solution eliminates the need for that approach.

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