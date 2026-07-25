India Placed In Lower US Tariff Tier At 10%

The United States Trade Representative has announced the final measures under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, imposing an additional 10% ad valorem duty on certain imports from India. The final rate is lower than the 12.5% tariff proposed in June, giving Indian exporters a relative advantage over several other economies covered under the investigation.

The Government of India welcomed the outcome, stating that sustained diplomatic engagement with the United States helped secure India's placement in the lower tariff tier while ensuring that a significant share of exports remains exempt from the additional duty.

Final Tariff Reduced From Initial Proposal

The final measures, announced on July 23, 2026, conclude the USTR's investigation into the policies and enforcement practices of 60 economies, including India, regarding the importation of goods allegedly produced with forced labour. India will now face an additional 10% import duty, compared with the 12.5% tariff initially proposed on June 2, 2026.

According to the government, Indian officials remained actively engaged with USTR throughout the investigation. The process included detailed written submissions, in-person consultations, and participation in public hearings, which ultimately contributed to the lower tariff outcome.

The government said India's placement in the lower tariff tier offers a competitive edge for several export-oriented manufacturing sectors compared with many other countries included in the investigation.

Nearly Half of India's Exports Remain Exempt

Despite the additional tariff, a substantial portion of India's exports to the United States will continue to remain outside the scope of the new Section 301 measures. The government said generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and several other specified products that currently attract zero additional duties will continue to enjoy that status.

Products already covered under Section 232 tariffs, including steel, aluminium, automobiles, and auto parts, have also been excluded from the additional 10% duty. These sectors are already subject to separate US trade measures that apply broadly to most countries.

As a result of these exemptions, the government estimates that around 45% of India's exports to the United States will remain unaffected by the new Section 301 tariff.

The remaining 55% of exports will attract the additional 10% duty. However, the government noted that India's overall tariff incidence remains comparatively lower than that of most other economies covered by the USTR investigation.

Also Read: Trump Tariffs Explained: 10% On Indian Goods, New Levies On 60 Countries

Textile Mechanism Yet to Be Finalised

The government also clarified that the textile-specific mechanism referenced in the final US measures has not yet been established or operationalised. Discussions on this issue will continue as part of the ongoing negotiations for the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The textile industry is expected to closely monitor the implementation framework, as the final mechanism could determine the tariff treatment for one of India's largest export sectors.

India Continues Talks on Bilateral Trade Agreement

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening trade relations with the United States and pursuing an early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Negotiations on the proposed trade pact have continued since the announcement made on February 2, 2026, followed by the India-U.S. Joint Statement issued on February 7, 2026.

Officials said engagement with the United States remains ongoing to address unresolved issues, including the textile-specific mechanism and broader market access concerns.

What the Final Decision Means?

The final Section 301 measures offer India a more favorable outcome than initially anticipated. Although more than half of India's exports to the U.S. will now face a 10% additional tariff, key export categories such as pharmaceuticals and smartphones remain exempt, limiting the overall impact on bilateral trade.

The reduced tariff rate, compared with the earlier proposal, also positions India more competitively than many other economies covered under the USTR investigation.

With bilateral trade negotiations continuing, both countries are expected to focus on resolving outstanding issues and advancing the proposed trade agreement in the coming months.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: India Defends Agri Tariffs, QCOs At WTO Policy Review

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