Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs WI Match Online

Pakistan and West Indies begin their two-match Test series on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, with West Indies winning the toss and opting to bat first. The match is a historic occasion as the venue is hosting its maiden men's Test.

Here's everything you need to know about the 1st Test, including match time, live streaming, telecast, venue and squads.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Date And Time

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first Test match on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (IST).

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Toss

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope(w), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Venue

The 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Telecast

The West Indies vs Pakistan Test series will not have a live telecast available for viewers in India.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming

The streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ALSO READ: WI Vs PAK: Babar Azam Returns As Captain For Historic Maiden Test At Brian Lara Stadium

Pakistan vs West Indies Test Match: Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 56

Pakistan Won: 22

West Indies Won: 19

Drawn: 15

Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad Weather Forecast

Rain and persistent showers are expected to disrupt multiple days of the first Test match. There are 40% to 50% daily chance of intermittent showers and afternoon rain.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview

West Indies and Pakistan are among the lower-ranked sides in the World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan have lost 12 of their last 16 Tests, while West Indies have managed just one win in their previous ten.

Pakistan will hope for a turnaround under the leadership of Babar Azam, while West Indies will aim to capitalise on home conditions in this two-match series. According to reports, rain is also forecast during the match, which could affect play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

West Indies will see this series as a chance to earn valuable points, with their strong pace attack expected to play a key role. Despite Alzarri Joseph's absence, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach are expected to provide experience to challenge Pakistan.

West Indies also enter the series with confidence after their home victory over Sri Lanka last month. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Babar Azam's return as captain will help Pakistan revive their struggling Test campaign.

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan will be played from Aug. 2-6 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test: Squads

West Indies - Kemar Roach, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keemo Paul, Joshua Bishop, Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales, Kirk Mckenzie, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan - Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan, Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Ali, Ghazi Ghori, Azan Awais, Awais Zafar, Ubaid Shah, Abdullah Fazal

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