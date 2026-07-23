India Defends Agri Tariffs, QCOs At WTO Policy Review

While defending its trade policies at the World Trade Organization (WTO), India said its tariff regime, quality control measures and trade remedy framework are aimed at protecting vulnerable sectors, supporting domestic industry and fulfilling legitimate public policy objectives, according to an official statement.

The statement came during the conclusion of India's eighth Trade Policy Review at the WTO in Geneva, where members assessed the country's trade and investment policies.

The review drew significant interest, with India receiving 1,094 questions from 44 WTO members, while 68 members made interventions during the discussions.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India's agricultural tariffs are intended to protect the livelihoods of millions of farmers and ensure food security, while industrial tariffs are aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a key pillar of the country's manufacturing sector.

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India also defended its Quality Control Orders (QCOs), stating that they are introduced solely to achieve legitimate public policy objectives, including consumer safety, product quality and environmental protection, and are consistent with the country's international trade obligations.

On trade remedy measures, India said the scope of its anti-dumping and other trade defence actions remains limited and proportionate.

The government reiterated that it continues to follow the "Lesser Duty Rule" under its anti-dumping framework, under which duties are imposed only to the extent necessary to remove injury to the domestic industry rather than at the full dumping margin.

The Trade Policy Review is a regular WTO mechanism under which members assess each other's trade policies to improve transparency and promote a better understanding of national trade frameworks.

India's latest review comes at a time when global trade remains under pressure from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and increasing scrutiny of tariff and non-tariff measures across major economies.

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