Stock Picks Today: Coal India, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on companies including Pine Labs, Lodha, Cipla, Varun Beverages, UltraTech Cement, AU Small Finance Bank and Coal India, as analysts track earnings momentum, competitive intensity, M&A-led growth and evolving macro and regulatory trends.

Jefferies on Pine Labs

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260

Acquisition of Shopflow to enhance online checkout platform

Shopflo strengthens checkout & analytics for mid‑market D2C brands, supporting higher margins

Deal valuation at a discount to larger competitor GoKwik

Pine Labs' strong M&A track record; smooth integration and ramp‑up will be key

Jefferies on Lodha

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1215

FY27 pre-sales guidance beats expectations; reflects Middle-East normalisation

Target devco net‑debt free, with large land acquisitions already factored in

Data centre lease deals and Palava infra improvements could narrow 36% NAV discount

1GW data centre development to support ~20% long-term PAT CAGR

Citi on Cipla

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1530

Generic Symbicort: competition intensifies with Teva's US FDA approval

Market now has two generics alongside Viatris

Timely Cipla approval critical to capture meaningful share

$75m revenue built into Cipla FY28 estimates

Jefferies on Supreme Industries

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 4430 from Rs 4360

Light at the end of the tunnel after six subdued quarters

Strong Q4 performance; margins aided by Rs 70–80 cr inventory gains

FY27–28 EPS raised by 2–4%

FY26–28E EPS CAGR estimated at ~25%

Macquarie on Sun Pharma

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2150

Growth concerns seen as overblown

Synergies to drive higher earnings accretion

Expect solid accretion from recent acquisition

Macquarie on Reliance Industries (RIL)

Maintain Outperform; TP cut to Rs 1510 from Rs 1570

Forecasts cut post March quarter results

Stock support expected from Jio listing, better refining margin capture, and new energy start‑ups

Jefferies on Varun Beverages

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 615 from Rs 550

“A Refreshing Quarter”

14% volume growth despite Campa Cola competition noise

Strong, broad‑based international performance

Management optimistic on growth and margins, citing overall market expansion

Jefferies on UltraTech Cement

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 14050 from Rs 14025

Solid FY26 close; FY27 to face cost headwinds

EBITDA/ton growth still achievable via price hikes and cost savings

Morgan Stanley on Phoenix Mills

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1850

FY26 growth strong and in line

Stock trades at ~40x FY28E; Q4 consumption acceleration noted

Macro risks and Middle-East conflict could slow FY27–28 growth

No capacity additions in FY27–28 may also cap growth

Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank

Maintain Overweight; TP hiked to Rs 1205 from Rs 1150

Strong beat on core PPOP and lower credit costs

Partial reversal of prior estimate cuts tied to exogenous risks

Only Overweight‑rated mid‑sized private bank under coverage

Macquarie on City Union Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 330

Strong FY26 finish; new CEO takes charge

PAT in line; higher NII offsets elevated credit costs

High‑teen growth guided for FY27; NIMs range‑bound

Credit costs rise to bolster PCR

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards

Maintain Underweight; TP cut to Rs 545 from Rs 555

Adjusted PAT missed estimates due to weak PPOP

Asset quality improved but profitability pressure persists

Estimates 12–16% below consensus; further downside risks remain

Jefferies on SBI Cards

Maintain Hold; TP cut to Rs 700 from Rs 880

Core profit miss despite asset quality improvement

Asset growth disappoints amid portfolio de‑risking

Credit cost likely to ease, but growth and returns capped

FY27–28E EPS cut by 4–6%

Jefferies on Adani Energy

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 1665 from Rs 1170

Visible 20%+ EBITDA CAGR ahead

FY26 capitalisation of Rs 15,300 cr targeted to rise to Rs 20,000–22,000 cr in FY27

Positive CCI developments and strong execution support Buy call

Jefferies on Piramal Finance

Maintain Hold; TP hiked to Rs 1940 from Rs 1780

Adjusted profit miss due to large legacy provisioning

AUM growth in line; NIM expansion continues

Returns to improve over FY26–28 on better retail mix and cost metrics

Jefferies on AU Small Finance Bank

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 1250 from Rs 1200

All‑round Q4 beat; strong momentum in wheels and commercial banking

NIM pressure expected as deposit rates peak

Universal bank transition a key long‑term growth catalyst

Jefferies on Coal India

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 500 from Rs 485

Q4 EBITDA beat led by better FSA prices and e‑auction volumes

Intense summer and weak rainfall to support power demand

Earnings trajectory to improve with ~5% EPS CAGR over FY26–28

Morgan Stanley on UltraTech Cement

Maintain Overweight; TP cut to Rs 14,600 from Rs 15,000

Continued market share gains and cost efficiencies

Preferred cement play for earnings compounding

Jefferies on Financials (ECL Impact)

Lower risk weights partially offset transition to ECL

Capital and credit cost impact limited for large private banks

PSU and smaller banks to see higher impact

Loan repricing can mitigate earnings pressure

Bernstein on SBI Cards

Maintain Outperform; TP cut to Rs 610 from Rs 780

Growth slowdown persists

Spend growth led by lower‑yielding corporate spends

Improving asset quality, but margins under pressure

Macquarie on Banks (ECL Norms)

Provisioning burden to rise in FY27, mainly for PSU banks

One‑time net worth impact of ~5–10% for PSUs, allowed through reserves

Normalised credit costs to rise 20–25 bps for PSUs

Private banks largely insulated due to conservatism and capital buffers

Citi on Supreme Industries

Maintain Sell; TP hiked to Rs 3050 from Rs 2750

Strong Q4 volumes and margins

FY27 volume growth guided at 15–17%

Competitive intensity and backward integration pose downside risks

Citi on Coal India

Maintain Neutral; TP hiked to Rs 440 from Rs 430

Q4 PAT in line; volume trends muted

Focus on e‑auction prices and volumes

Valuations limit downside; upside triggers unclear

Citi on Varun Beverages

Maintain Buy; TP hiked to Rs 640 from Rs 575

Strong India volumes; continued momentum in April

Intense summer and favourable base aid outlook

Limited realisation decline; operating leverage to boost margins

Citi on Banks (Final ECL Guidelines)

Prudential floor retained despite representations

Positive for banks with higher home loan mix

Adverse for unsecured-heavy lenders and PSUs

Kotak Securities on Sun Pharma

Maintain Add with TP of Rs 1850

Organon acquisition strategically sound but near‑term growth improvement gradual

Scale to strengthen specialty portfolio over time

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