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TRAI Extends Deadline For Feedback On Data-Free, Low-Cost Mobile Plans

The regulator had earlier set the deadline of April 28 for the comments of interested parties on the Draft Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

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TRAI Extends Deadline For Feedback On Data-Free, Low-Cost Mobile Plans
TRAI has given time until May 12 for counter-comments on the proposed regulation.
(Photo: Freepik)

Telecom regulator Trai has extended the deadline by a week to May 5 for comments on a draft regulation, which proposes that telecom operators offer mobile tariff plans without data services at a lower price, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The regulator had earlier set the deadline of April 28 for the comments of interested parties on the Draft Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

"In view of the requests received from stakeholders and their association for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments on the draft amendment up to 5th May 2026," Trai said in the statement.

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed making it mandatory for telecom operators to offer mobile plans with only calling and SMS services at a lower price compared to their current special tariff vouchers, which include data facilities as well.

Trai also found that while introducing these voice and SMS-only packs, telecom operators initially fixed relatively higher prices, and these were not reduced in proportion to the removal of data benefits from bundled plans.

The regulator said the outcome of the previous change has not been adequate, and therefore, it has come up with a new proposal.

Trai has given time until May 12 for counter-comments on the proposed regulation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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