$60-Million Fight Night: The Cost Of Trump's UFC Birthday Bash At White House

Grand events are nothing new to the White House, but few have ever looked like this. The South Lawn of the White House was converted into a full-scale Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stadium, complete with a massive steel superstructure, a professional fighting cage, and facilities capable of accommodating tens of thousands of spectators, ahead of US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday on Sunday.

The event's focal point was "The Claw," a giant steel arch that now dominates the White House grounds and is expected to serve as the backdrop for Sunday night's UFC bouts, according to the New York Times.

"The Claw": What Is It?

The Claw, a 600-tonne steel structure that was first constructed in Belgium, was installed when the venue's construction came to an end in late May.

The massive arch, which is around 92 feet across and 70 feet tall, is equipped with gigantic TV screens and lighting systems intended for big sporting events.

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The building even towers over portions of the White House itself, rising above the South Lawn's historic trees. Views from the top areas of the makeshift arena are anticipated to be about the same level as those from the Truman Balcony.

Octagon Was The Main Attraction

The Octagon, the UFC's most identifiable feature, is located beneath The Claw.

The fights will take place inside the eight-sided cage, which has been heavily branded by corporate sponsors. The arena is filled with advertisements and logos that showcase the commercial scope of contemporary combat sports.

Betting sites, telecom providers, automakers, law firms, and cryptocurrency corporations are some of the advertisers showcased throughout the arena.

It is anticipated that the Octagon will serve as the centrepiece of the birthday celebration since it has come to represent mixed martial arts.

A Spectacle Worth $60 million

The South Lawn's main arena can hold little more than 4,000 spectators.

On the Ellipse, a vast park just south of the White House complex, organisers have also set up a sizable watch-party space to handle greater crowds.

More than 70,000 people are anticipated to be accommodated in the overflow section, which will enable guests to view the event on big screens even when they are not inside the main stadium.

Around the grounds, other tents and makeshift facilities have also been set up.

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Not Merely Engaging In Combat

The festivities go beyond the actual UFC fights.

Motocross riders executed aerial acrobatics, such as backflips dozens of feet above the earth, on the White House grounds in the days preceding the event.

The event has the feel of a major sporting festival rather than a regular White House gathering, thanks to the combination of combat sports, extreme sports exhibitions, and extensive entertainment.

Supporters see the show as a reflection of Trump's unorthodox style of governance and his love of popular culture. Critics, on the other hand, see it as yet another illustration of how, throughout his tenure in power, political symbolism and theatrics have become more intertwined.

In any case, the conversion of the White House lawn into a UFC arena is among the most bizarre events that have ever taken place at the presidential house.

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