Who Are Cabo Verde? 10 Facts About Spain's First Opponents At 2026 FIFA World Cup

Pre-tournament favourites Spain will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against debutants Cabo Verde in a Group H clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

While Spain's strengths and pedigree are well documented, Cabo Verde or Cape Verde remain one of the tournament's biggest unknowns. The island nation off the west coast of Africa is making its first-ever World Cup appearance, adding an element of intrigue to the contest.

10 things to know about the Blue Sharks

1. Cabo Verde are the third smallest country by population ever to qualify for a World Cup. They rank only behind fellow World debutants Curaçao, and Iceland, who reached the finals in 2018.

2. With a significant portion of Cabo Verde's population living abroad, the national team relies heavily on player Cameroon s born or developed overseas, particularly in Portugal. That trend was evident in their final two World Cup qualifying matches, when 14 of the 25 players selected were members of the Cabo Verdean diaspora, having been born and raised outside the country.

3. One of Cabo Verde's standout achievements during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign was a victory over Cameroon, one of Africa's football powerhouses. The Indomitable Lions are five-time African champions and have appeared at the World Cup on eight occasions, the most by an African nation.

4. When Cabo Verde qualified for the World Cup, their President Jose Maria Neves called it "the third defining moment of our nation" after the Independence Day and Jan. 13, 1991 – when the first multiparty elections were held.

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5. The National Stadium where Cabo Verde plays its home games was opened only in 2014 and has been funded by China.

6. Rotterdam, the second largest-city in the Netherlands, is home to about 20,000 people of Cape Verdean descent and has produced six players in the current squad.

7. They have reached the quarter-final stage of the African Cup of Nation twice, first time in their inaugural campaign in 2013 and then in 2023.

8. Ryan Mendes, the captain of the Cabo Verde's World Cup squad, is also his nation's most experienced player and their all-time leading goal-scorer. The winger has played 97 times for Cabo Verde and netted 22 goals.

9. Cabo Verde are being coached by Pedro Leitao Brito, commonly known as Bubista. The coach has also played for Cabo Verde and in 2025 he was named CAF Coach of the Year.

10. The Cabo Verde football federation will earn $10.5 million from reaching the World Cup finals group stage.

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