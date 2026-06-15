Spain vs Cape Verde Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

FIFA World Cup 2026 favorites Spain will get their tournament underway with a game against debutants Cabo Verde in a Group H match on Monday.

Match Start Time, Venue

The kick-off time is 9.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Match Referee

Adham Makhadmeh will officiate the match.

Head-to-Head

This is the first time that Spain and Cabo Verde will be locking horns in an international game.

Form Guide

Spain: W-D-W-D-D-W

Cabo Verde: L-L-L-W-W-W

Spain

Squad

Goalkeepers : Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia Defenders : Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo Midfielders : Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Probable Starting 11: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodrigo Hernandez, Pedri Gonzalez; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena. Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Cabo Verde

Squad

Goalkeepers : Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos

: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos Defenders : Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares

: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares Midfielders : Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

Probable Starting 11: Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Logan Costa, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Joao Paulo Fernandes; Yannick Semedo, Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Livramento. Coach: Pedro Leitão Brito

Players to Watch

Lamine Yamal (Spain): Teenager Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest talents who will be making his World Cup debut at this tournament. The Barcelona winger was injured for a few weeks but has returned to full training. It will be interesting to see if the Spain coach starts Yamal against Coba Verde or if he is used as a substitute.

Teenager Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest talents who will be making his World Cup debut at this tournament. The Barcelona winger was injured for a few weeks but has returned to full training. It will be interesting to see if the Spain coach starts Yamal against Coba Verde or if he is used as a substitute. Ryan Mendes (Coba Verde): Ryan Mendes remains one of the defining figures in Cape Verdean football. With more than 20 international goals to his name, Mendes has consistently delivered on the biggest stages throughout his career. While Cape Verde are unlikely to enjoy the same attacking dominance as Spain, the veteran forward has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to make the most of limited opportunities.

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How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: DD Sports To Broadcast These Matches — Check Details

How To Watch LIVE streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

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