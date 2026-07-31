Q1 Results Today: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv Among 100+ Companies To Announce Earnings On July 31

Over 100 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 results today (July 31), including ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Indian Oil, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

Several companies will also hold analyst conference calls after announcing their results, offering management commentary on demand, margins, capital expenditure and future growth plans.

Six Earnings That Could Move Markets Today

ITC : Cigarette volume growth, FMCG revenue momentum, hotel business demerger updates, and paperboards demand.

: Cigarette volume growth, FMCG revenue momentum, hotel business demerger updates, and paperboards demand. Maruti Suzuki India : Domestic SUV volumes, export performance, margin trajectory, and raw material input costs.

: Domestic SUV volumes, export performance, margin trajectory, and raw material input costs. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries : US specialty portfolio revenue, domestic formulations growth, R&D spend, and pricing pressure.

: US specialty portfolio revenue, domestic formulations growth, R&D spend, and pricing pressure. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) : Gross refining margins (GRMs), marketing margins, crude oil price fluctuations, and refinery throughput.

: Gross refining margins (GRMs), marketing margins, crude oil price fluctuations, and refinery throughput. Dixon Technologies : Mobile manufacturing scale-up, electronic contract manufacturing order pipeline, and operating margins.

: Mobile manufacturing scale-up, electronic contract manufacturing order pipeline, and operating margins. Bajaj Finserv: Performance of key subsidiaries (Bajaj Finance), insurance premium growth across life and general segments, and AUM expansion.

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Q1FY27 Results On July 31: Key Companies Across Sectors

Consumer Goods & Electronics

ITC

Dixon Technologies (India)

Century Plyboards (India)

Aditya Vision

Automobiles & Auto Ancillaries

Maruti Suzuki India

LG Balakrishnan & Bros

Financial Services & Banking

Bajaj Finserv

Aditya Birla Capital

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Aadhar Housing Finance

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Strides Pharma Science

Concord Biotech

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

Energy, Utilities & Mining

Indian Oil Corporation

GAIL (India)

SJVN

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Capital Goods, Metals & Materials

ABB India

National Aluminium Company (NALCO)

Shree Cement

Kirloskar Brothers

Voltamp Transformers

Services, Logistics & Hospitality

Blue Dart Express

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

Shadowfax Technologies

Urban Company

ITC Q1FY27 Exchange Filing

ITC's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 31 to consider and approve its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Investors will closely track updates on cigarette volume growth, agribusiness performance, gross margins in the FMCG segment, and the progress regarding the demerger of its hotels business. The company will interact with analysts following the earnings declaration.

Maruti Suzuki India Q1FY27 Exchange Filing

Maruti Suzuki India will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 31 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Market participants will focus on domestic passenger vehicle dispatch volumes, utility vehicle market share, operating margin performance, and management's outlook on festive season demand and export markets.

With companies from automobiles, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy and industrials reporting earnings, July 31 is expected to provide one of the clearest snapshots of India's corporate performance in the first quarter of FY27.

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