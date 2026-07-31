ITC Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Earnings Call, Key Expectations And Share Price

ITC Ltd. is set to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 31, with investors closely tracking cigarette volume growth, FMCG margins amid rising input costs, paperboards performance and management commentary on demand. They will also watch for any updates on the earnings call schedule and dividend announcements.

Here's everything you need to know about ITC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

ITC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, ITC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 31 to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not indicated that it will consider an interim dividend along with the Q1 FY27 results.

ITC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call to discuss the Q1FY27 results.

ITC Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key metrics when ITC reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Cigarette volume growth

FMCG margins amid edible oil inflation

EBITDA margin

Agri business

Paperboards & Packaging

Management commentary

Net Profit (PAT)

ITC Share Price Performance

Shares of ITC have risen 2.77% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, they have declined 1.44%, while over the past six months, the stock has fallen 9.88%. On a year-to-date basis, ITC is down 28.66%, and it has declined 29.76% over the past year.

Despite its recent recovery, the stock remains nearly 36% below its 52-week high. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 427 on the NSE on September 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 275.05 on June 4, 2026.

ITC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 and will open 48 hours after the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

ITC Q4FY26 Results Highlights

ITC reported a 16.91% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 23,821.48 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 20,376.36 crore in Q4FY25. Total consolidated income grew 16.13% YoY to Rs 24,406.63 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 21,016.62 crore in Q4FY25.

Net profit plunged 72.39% YoY to Rs 5,469.74 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 19,807.88 crore in Q4FY25 due to a high base effect from a one-time gain on the demerger of its hotels business recorded in Q4FY25.

The decline was primarily due to the absence of the one-time gain from the hotels business demerger recorded in the year-ago quarter.

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