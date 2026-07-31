Torrent Pharma Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Sees Strong India, US Growth After Earnings Beat — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TRP) reported a stronger-than-expected 1QFY27 performance, with revenue/EBITDA/PAT beating estimates by 6%/9%/9%, respectively. The upside was driven by robust growth in domestic branded formulations and steady momentum in US generics, partly offset by subdued performance in Brazil and Germany. Currency tailwinds supported reported growth in international markets.

Domestic formulations significantly outperformed the Indian Pharma Market by ~700bp, aided by healthy price growth, volumes and new launches. The Curatio portfolio grew 34% YoY.

Brazil's constant-currency growth was affected by a one-time inventory reduction, though TRP continued to outperform the underlying market.

In the US, new launches and favourable currency movements supported growth and helped the business turn profitable.

Integration benefits from JB Chem have started materialising, with its Ebitda margin reaching ~35% in 1QFY27.

FY27/FY28 estimates are largely unchanged. India and the US remain on healthy growth trajectories, while Germany continues to remain weak on a constant-currency basis.

Rationalisation of JB Chem's low-margin products across domestic and international businesses could constrain near-term revenue growth.

Ebitda margin is expected to expand by ~300bp, driving a 31% Ebitda CAGR over FY26-28E. Higher depreciation and interest costs should limit earnings CAGR to ~23%.

Torrent Pharma is valued at 50x 12-month forward earnings, implying a target price of Rs 4,730. With much of the earnings upside already reflected in valuations, the rating by Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains Neutral.



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