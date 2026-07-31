Netanyahu Confronts Vance Over Criticism Of Israeli Government During Washington Meeting: Report

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confronted US Vice President JD Vance over the latter's recent criticism of the Israeli government during a one-on-one meeting in Washington on Tuesday evening.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that Netanyahu raised Vance's recent public remarks about the Israeli government and Israel's standing among Republicans during the meeting at Blair House, describing it as "a frank and candid conversation."

A US official corroborated the characterisation, telling the outlet "the conversation was direct."

Vance's office declined to comment, though a second American official described the discussion instead as a "cordial and productive conversation about Middle East issues that are important to both countries," adding that the two men had agreed to keep pursuing areas of cooperation and that their working relationship remains productive.

According to the outlet, Vance has emerged as the most Netanyahu-sceptical figure within US President Trump's inner circle since the war began, growing more critical of the Israeli premier as the conflict progressed and taking on an increasingly prominent role in shaping Iran policy, including defending the US-Iran memorandum of understanding that Netanyahu privately opposed but never publicly attacked.

Netanyahu, the report said, was unhappy with Vance's public criticism, in which the vice-president accused him of stoking opposition to the memorandum and of insufficient loyalty to Trump, while Vance believed Netanyahu's allies in pro-Netanyahu media were being used to undermine him politically.

ALSO READ: Inside Hamas Disarmament Agreement: Trump's Plan And What Comes Next For Gaza, Palestine & Israel

The two had already clashed in March, when Vance reportedly told Netanyahu during a tense call that several of his wartime predictions, including the possibility of a popular uprising toppling Iran's regime, had proved overly optimistic.

Since the April 8 ceasefire, Vance has positioned himself as the administration's leading advocate for diplomacy with Iran, warning Israeli cabinet members in June against attacking Washington's "only powerful ally" in the region, and later accusing some Israeli officials, in a July appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, of running an influence campaign to steer the US away from diplomacy and prolong the war.

ALSO READ: Israeli Soldiers Stage Mass Desertion At IDF Southern Base Over Commander Row

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.