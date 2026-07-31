Sun Pharma Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Analysts expect Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to report steady revenue growth in the June quarter, driven by strong domestic formulations, healthy emerging markets performance and continued momentum in its specialty business.

Investors will also watch whether the company can sustain margin expansion after reporting strong Q4FY26 profitability. The specialty portfolio remains a key earnings driver, making management commentary on product launches and growth outlook particularly important.

Its India operations are projected to expand at a low double-digit pace, while the US generics segment is likely to remain broadly unchanged. Growth from emerging markets and the rest of the world is expected to stay healthy, aided by demand for branded generics and innovative therapies.

Here's everything you need to know about Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 10, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 31, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not indicated any interim dividend announcement for the June quarter. Earlier in May, the Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY26.

“The payment of the said final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be made on or before Friday, 07 August 2026,” the company said in a filing on June 11.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. IST to discuss its Q1FY27 financial performance with investors and market analysts.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Apart from the headline revenue and profit numbers, investors will focus on the following business indicators:

India formulations growth

US generics and specialty business

Global specialty sales

Emerging markets performance

EBITDA margins

R&D spend and specialty pipeline

FY27 management guidance

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Sun Pharma Share Price Performance

The stock is trading near its 52-week high ahead of the earnings announcement, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have risen over 3% in the past five trading sessions, gained more than 6% in the past month, and advanced over 26% in the past six months. The stock is up around 16.5% year-to-date and over 16% in the past year.

It touched a 52-week high on July 30, 2026, while its 52-week low of Rs 1,548 was recorded on September 26, 2025.

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window for dealing in equity shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was closed for designated persons starting July 1 to Aug. 2.

Sun Pharma Q4FY26 Results Highlights

For the preceding quarter (Q4FY26), Sun Pharma reported a 12.75% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 14,611.79 crore from Rs 12,958.84 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped 26.24% YoY to Rs 2,714.03 crore compared to Rs 2,149.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 3,954.20 crore with an EBITDA margin of 27.1%.

With the stock trading near record highs, management commentary on specialty products, US business trends and FY27 growth outlook could drive the next leg of price movement.

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