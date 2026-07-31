Inside Hamas Disarmament Agreement: Trump's Plan And What Comes Next For Gaza, Palestine & Israel

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his "Board of Peace" has reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, describing it as a "monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY" in a post on Truth Social.

What Trump Said

In his statement, Trump said the agreement was "a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace."

He added that Israel "will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," and warned that "the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild."

Trump thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, along with his negotiating team, for what he called a "historic breakthrough."

How The Plan Will Unfold

According to Trump's statement, the agreement forms a major milestone in his 20-point plan for Gaza and will be implemented in structured phases.

As disarmament progresses, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw, with an International Stabilisation Force working alongside a newly formed Palestinian police force to oversee security in the enclave.

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Officials cited by Reuters said the deal had been negotiated over months between the US-led Board of Peace and Hamas, with Egypt, Qatar and Turkey as mediators, aimed at demilitarising Gaza and transferring authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Scepticism Remains

Despite Trump's framing of the deal as historic, Israeli officials and Western diplomats remain sceptical Hamas will follow through, Axios reported.

Israeli media reports suggested the agreement does not fully address Israel's demands for total demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for withdrawal.

Notably, Hamas had not officially confirmed the agreement at the time of Trump's post, though Al Jazeera reported it had obtained a copy of the document agreed to by Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the original Gaza ceasefire was declared, with Trump noting "historic progress" had been made even as sporadic strikes have continued in the enclave since.

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