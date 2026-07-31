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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 31, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 31, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the battery manufacturing, electrical equipment, and industrial engineering sectors, with Exide Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited emerging as his preferred buy ideas based on technical strength.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Exide Industries

Bohra has identified a bullish setup in Exide Industries, supported by positive price momentum. He expects the stock to extend its gains in the near term.

  • Recommendation: Buy
  • Target Price: Rs 529
  • Stop Loss: Rs 420

GE Vernova T&D India
GE Vernova T&D India has also made it to Bohra's buy list, with the stock showing signs of a strong technical breakout. He expects further upside if the stock sustains above key support levels.

  • Recommendation: Buy
  • Target Price: Rs 4,730
  • Stop Loss: Rs 3,962

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited
Bohra has recommended buying Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, citing a favourable technical structure and the potential for continued upward momentum over the short term.

  • Recommendation: Buy
  • Target Price: Rs 1,001
  • Stop Loss: Rs 859

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organisation. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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