Swiggy Q1 Delivers On Instamart, Even As Losses Stay On The Menu — Here's What Top Brokerages Think

Swiggy Ltd.'s Q1 earnings drew mixed reactions from brokerages, with most analysts choosing to look beyond wider-than-expected losses and instead focus on improving economics in its quick commerce business, Instamart. The food delivery and quick commerce platform reported a 37.3% year-on-year increase in revenue. However, its EBITDA loss widened to Rs 650 crore, higher than the Street's expectation of a Rs 504 crore loss, while the net loss stood at Rs 791 crore, also exceeding analyst estimates.

The key positive for investors was Instamart achieving contribution margin break-even, a milestone that management said validates its strategy of balancing growth with improving unit economics.

Swiggy reiterated its medium-term target of achieving adjusted EBITDA of 5% of GOV and said overall adjusted EBITDA break-even could be reached at an annualised Net order value run rate of around Rs 60,000 crore.

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Citi retained its 'Buy' rating but trimmed its target price to Rs 390 from Rs 415. Jefferies reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a Rs 415 target price, noting that while contribution margin break-even in quick commerce is encouraging,

Bernstein remained the most optimistic, maintaining an 'Outperform' rating and a Rs 430 target. It believes improving industry dynamics, including reports of Zepto postponing its IPO, could ease competitive intensity and support a re-rating for Swiggy.

Macquarie, however, retained its 'Underperform' rating with a Rs 230 target price, citing slower growth, elevated cash burn and uncertainty over the timeline for EBITDA break-even.

Brokerages on Swiggy

Citi

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 390 from Rs 415.

Q1 missed estimates, though quick commerce growth accelerated and contribution margin break-even came sooner than expected.

Swiggy is shifting its strategy to maximise growth while maintaining contribution margin break-even, rather than prioritising break-even above all else.

Food delivery growth was slightly soft, though margins remained healthy.

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Target Price: Rs 415.

Instamart has achieved contribution margin break-even, though EBITDA break-even remains some distance away.

While management has outlined a clear path to EBITDA profitability, execution will need to be closely monitored.

Food delivery growth was broadly in line, even as losses in Going Out remained elevated.

Management remains confident about the product-market fit of its Going Out business.

Expects to revise estimates, including higher loss forecasts, after the analyst meet on August 6.

Bernstein

Maintain Outperform; Target Price: Rs 430.

Believes the quick commerce business is well positioned for a re-rating.

Sees the competitive environment turning increasingly favourable for Swiggy.

Q1 performance was strong and expects the next few quarters to be even better.

The postponement of Zepto's IPO could improve the competitive landscape.

Macquarie

Maintain Underperform; Target Price: Rs 230.

Growth has slowed while cash burn remains elevated.

Swiggy has outlined a path to adjusted EBITDA break-even for Instamart, but the timeline and trajectory remain unclear.

Given the recent appointment of a new Instamart CEO and broader management changes, Macquarie views these targets as aspirational rather than its base case.

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