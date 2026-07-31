Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Bajaj Finserv is expected to report steady June-quarter earnings, driven by healthy loan growth at Bajaj Finance and continued momentum in its insurance businesses, although higher funding costs and credit costs may weigh on margins.

Here's everything you need to know about Bajaj Finserv's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 8, Bajaj Finserv said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 31 to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The exchange filing does not mention any interim dividend for the June quarter. Bajaj Finserv had declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26, including a special dividend of ₹0.20 to mark 100 years of the Bajaj Group.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 31 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Bajaj Finserv reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Bajaj Finance loan book and AUM growth

NIM trajectory and credit costs

General Insurance gross direct premium

Life Insurance new business premium

Asset quality (GNPA/NNPA)

Management outlook on loan demand and insurance growth

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Performance

Shares of Bajaj Finserv have gained 3.25% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has risen 13.17%. However, it is down 1.21% over the past six months and has declined 6.97% on a year-to-date basis. Over the last one year, the stock has fallen 5.45%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,194.65 on Oct. 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,597.00 on April 2, 2026.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for designated persons remains closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the financial results are announced, in line with the company's insider trading policy.

Bajaj Finserv Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Bajaj Finserv reported a 5.65% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 38,493.79 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 36,432.96 crore in Q4FY25. Total consolidated income grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 38,508.14 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 36,434.03 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit jumped 5.05% YoY to Rs 2,538.67 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,416.64 crore in Q4FY25.

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