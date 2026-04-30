Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% To Rs 2,539 Crore; Dividend Declared

Bajaj Finserv has announced the quarterly results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, April 30. The firm's net profit rose 5.1% to Rs 2,539 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,417 crore in the same period previous year.

The total income surged 5.7% to Rs 38,508 crore in the January to March quarter of the previous fiscal.

In addition to earnings, Bajaj Finserv declared dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date to determine eligible shareholders the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, has been fixed as Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

ALSO READ: NALCO Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 7%; Declares Third Interim Dividend, Check Record Date

"The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 (150%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or before, 4 August 2026. This includes a special payout of Rs.0.20 (20%), in celebration of 100 years of Bajaj Group," the company said in an exchange filing.

Bajaj Finserv Q4FY26 (YoY) - Highlights

Net Profit up 5.1% at Rs 2,539 crore versus Rs 2,417 crore

Total Income up 5.7% at Rs 38,508 crore

Dividend of Rs 1.50 per share; record date June 30

ALSO READ: Adani Ports FY26 Revenue Up 25% to Rs 38,736 Crore, Beats Guidance

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.