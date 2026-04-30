NALCO Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 7%; Declares Third Interim Dividend, Check Record Date

National Aluminium Company Ltd. saw a 7.3% uptick in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The firm also declared its third interim dividend of Rs 2 per share on the paid‐up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the financial year 2025‐26.

The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of the dividend is May 8, 2026.

The company's net profit was at Rs 1,718 crore QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) compared to Rs 1,601 crore, in the preceding quarter. Its revenue increased 6% sequentially to Rs 5,013 crore from Rs 4,731 crore. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 7% to Rs 2,344 crore QoQ, from Rs 2,182 crore in the quarter before it, The Ebitd margin was 46.8% from 46.1%.

NALCO Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit Up 7.3% At Rs 1,718 crore Vs Rs 1,601 crore

Revenue Up 6% At Rs 5,013 crore Vs Rs 4,731 crore

Ebitda Up 7.4% At Rs 2,344 crore Vs Rs 2,182 crore

Ebitda Margin At 46.8% Vs 46.1%

NALCO Q3 Results

The company saw a 12% uptick to Rs 1,595 crore for its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal 2025-26. Its revenue went up 10% to Rs 4,371 crore from Rs 4,292 crore sequentially. The firm's Ebita saw an uptick of 13% to Rs 2,179 crore from Rs 1,926 crore. It's Ebidta margin was at 46.1% from 44.9%.

Share price of National Aluminium Company Ltd. is down 6.91% to Rs 403.35 at 3:07 p.m., compared to a 0.83% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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