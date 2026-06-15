Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities After US-Iran Peace Deal

Gold prices in India rose on Monday, June 15, with 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates, along with 999 fine silver prices witnessing gains across major Indian cities.

Among the metro cities, Hyderabad recorded highest gold prices, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The latest change in the prices of precious metals come after US and Iran announced an agreement to end the fourth-month long conflict that rattled global market. Gold dropped significantly during the initial days of the war and traded marginally later.

As per Friday's, June 12 closing level, Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) gold traded flat at Rs 1,48,690 per 10 grams, while silver closed 0.17% higher at Rs 2,46,604 per kg.

Gold, Silver Price On June 15

According to India Bullions data, 24 karat gold costs Rs 1,50,910 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 1,38,334 as of 8:15 am. Silver costed around Rs 2,47,650 per kg.

How Much Gold, Silver Costs In Your City Today?

Check out gold and silver prices for major cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may hike the final price.

Gold And Silver Prices In New Delhi — June 15

24K gold price in Delhi - Rs 1,50,380/10 gms

22K gold price in Delhi - Rs 1,37,848/10 gms

Silver price in Delhi - Rs 2,46,770/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai — June 15

24K gold price in Mumbai - Rs 1,50,640/10 gms

22K gold price in Mumbai - Rs 1,38,087/10 gms

Silver price in Mumbai - Rs 2,47,200/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Kolkata — June 15

24K gold price in Kolkata - Rs 1,50,440/10 gms

22K gold price in Kolkata - Rs 1,37,903/10 gms

Silver price in Kolkata - Rs 2,46,870/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Bengaluru — June 15

24K gold price in Bengaluru - Rs 1,50,760/10 gms

22K gold price in Bengaluru - Rs 1,38,197/10 gms

Silver price in Bengaluru - Rs 2,47,390/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Chennai — June 15

24K gold price in Chennai - Rs 1,51,080/10 gms

22K gold price in Chennai - Rs 1,38,490/10 gms

Silver price in Chennai - Rs 2,47,920/ kg

Gold And Silver Prices In Hyderabad — June 15

24K gold price in Hyderabad - Rs 1,50,880/10 gms

22K gold price in Hyderabad - Rs 1,38,307/10 gms

Silver price in Hyderabad - Rs 2,47,590/ kg

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