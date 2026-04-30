Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For The IPL 2026 Playoffs? Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Qualification Scenarios: Mumbai Indians are facing mounting pressure after squandering a 244-run total against Sunrisers Hyderabad, slipping to their sixth defeat of the season. The team is struggling to click as a unit, and expectations of a commanding performance have given way to a faltering campaign.

Mumbai Indians have little margin for error as they attempt to keep their IPL 2026 playoff ambitions intact. Six defeats in their first eight outings have left the five-time champions with a mountain to climb, though elimination is not yet confirmed.

A lack of consistency has dragged them towards the lower end of the standings, yet the tournament's extended format leaves room for a late revival.

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Mumbai Indians: Remaining Fixtures

With six fixtures remaining, the Mumbai Indians have little room for slip-ups. Each outing now carries the weight of a knockout.

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) May 2, Sat Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM May 4, Mon Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM May 10, Sun Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 7:30 PM May 14, Thu Punjab Kings HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:30 PM May 20, Wed Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 24, Sun Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM

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Mumbai Indians: Qualification Scenarios Explained

Their route is clear, albeit challenging: claim victory in all remaining fixtures while boosting net run rate along the way. Reaching 16 points would keep them in the playoff conversation, but even a single misstep could prove decisive.

Another setback would place the Mumbai Indians in a precarious position and leave them dependent on results elsewhere. Winning five of their remaining games would take them to 14 points, a tally where net run rate often becomes the deciding factor. Royal Challengers Bengaluru demonstrated this in 2024, sealing a playoff berth on 14 points due to a stronger NRR.

An abandoned fixture could further derail the Mumbai Indians' campaign, as surrendered points in such circumstances often come back to haunt teams. Delhi Capitals experienced exactly that last year, missing out despite tallying 15 points. Therefore, the team has almost no margin for error.

However, if they lose two or more of their remaining matches, they will be mathematically eliminated from the Top 4.

Despite the challenges, the Mumbai Indians are no strangers to reviving faltering campaigns. With proven match-winners still in their ranks, the possibility of a revival remains. The volatile nature of the IPL further adds to their chances, with surprise outcomes often reshaping the table.

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That said, MI now face a do-or-die phase, requiring almost faultless performances, a stronger net run rate, and a degree of luck to force their way into the IPL 2026 knockouts.

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