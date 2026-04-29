IPL 2026 Points Table: Klaasen Powers Hyderabad To Massive Chase Vs Mumbai; SRH Climb To 3rd, MI Stay 9th

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the standout chases of IPL 2026, overhauling Mumbai Indians' total of 243/5 at the Wankhede Stadium with eight balls and six wickets to spare to seal a fifth win on the bounce this season.

The chase was set up by a 129-run opening stand by Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24) and Travis Head (76 off 30) who raced to 92/0 in the powerplay.

MI fought back briefly picking up three wickets for five runs, however, Heinrich Klaasen (65 off 30) along with Nitish Kumar Reddy (21 off 17 balls) counter-attacked to regain control before Salil Arora's unbeaten 30* off 10 sealed the result.

It was the fourth-highest successful run chase in IPL history on a night that MI posted the highest-ever total at the Wankhede.

Earlier in the game, MI won the toss and opted to bat first. The five-time champions posted their highest-ever total when batting first in IPL history, powered by a monster knock by Ryan Rickelton.

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The South African who was left out of the last two games, was a last-minute addition to the Playing XI after his compatriot Quinton de Kock picked up a late injury.

Will Jacks came in for his first game of the season, and together with Rickelton put up a 93-run stand off 43 balls for the first wicket. The duo piled 78/0 in the powerplay with Jacks dismissed in the 8th over with 46 off 22 balls.

Hardik Pandya played a handy cameo with 31 off 15 balls, but the night belonged to Rickelton who brought up his fifty off 23 balls and then raced to 100 off 44 balls to break Sanath Jayasuriya's 18-year record (45 balls) for fastest hundred by an MI batter.

Rickelton finished unbeaten on 123* off 55 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes, snatching another record off Jayasuriya to record the highest individual score by an MI batter.

His century was in vain though as MI suffered their sixth loss of the campaign to remain second from bottom on the table. The victory helped SRH reclaim third spot on the table with 12 points from nine games.

Here's how the IPL 2026 points table stands after MI vs SRH:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 6 3 0 12 0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.06 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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