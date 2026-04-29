IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 18-Year MI Record With Unbeaten 123 Vs SRH — Watch

Ryan Rickelton produced a statement knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29, hammering a 44-ball century and finishing unbeaten on 123* off 55 balls to register the fastest hundred and highest individual score by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL history.

The left-hander got to his hundred in the 15th over, pulling a slower short ball from Nitish Kumar Reddy past square leg for a single before leaping in celebration, showing a release of emotion after scoring his maiden IPL ton.

In doing so, Ricelton went past Sanath Jayasuriya's long-standing 45-ball record for the franchise, set in 2008.

The innings was as much about timing as it was about context. Rickelton had started IPL 2026 with an 81 but slipped out of the XI after a string of low scores, with Quinton de Kock's form keeping him out of the squad for the last two games. Now recalled due to an injury to his compatriot, he responded with an innings that reasserted his case at the top.

The 29-year-old set the tone early, striking at over 200 in the powerplay as Mumbai raced to 78/0 in the first six overs, their second-highest powerplay total this season. MI's fourth different opening pair of the season drove that surge.

𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊… 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐆 🤯#RyanRickelton returns after 2 games & gets straight down to business 💥#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #MIvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/xE0meci1KJ pic.twitter.com/VdJGjR4nEG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2026

Rickelton opened the innings, alongside Will Jacks who was making his first start of the campaign. Together the duo added 93 runs off 43 balls for the first wicket.

Jacks was dismissed in the 8th over with 46 off 22 balls, however, Rickelton continued as he brought up his half-century off just 23 balls and dominated the middle overs with sustained boundary-hitting.

His hundred was built overwhelmingly on boundaries with 8 fours and 7 sixes accounting for 74 of his runs, underlining a high-risk, high-reward approach executed with precision.

At the century mark, he was striking at over 220, reflecting a near-flawless tempo across phases. Rickelton kept up that pace, carrying his bat through the innings and finishing unbeaten on 123* off just 55 balls.

That total saw him take another record of Jayasuriya, setting a new mark for the highest individual score for MI. Rickelton surpassed Jayasuriya's 114* vs CSK set at this very venue in the inaugural edition in 2008.

That start by the openers along with a surge provided by Hardik Pandya (31 off 15 balls) helped MI post 243/5 against SRH, their highest total in IPL history while batting first.

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