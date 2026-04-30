Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming: Likely XI, Pitch, Where To Watch IPL Match?

The IPL 2026 league phase enters its decisive stretch as Gujarat Titans host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A win will fire defending champions RCB to the top of the table, while GT are positioned on the edge of the playoff bracket and need points to avoid slipping behind the chasing pack.

Gujarat Titans have had an inconsistent campaign so far, with an even split of four wins and four defeats. However, they arrive with momentum after a commanding eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

Kagiso Rabada put in a Player of the Match performance with 3/25 as GT restricted CSK to 158/7. Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase, scoring 87 off 46 balls, before Jos Buttler (39*) applied the finishing touch, sealing the win with 20 balls to spare.

RCB, meanwhile, have been among the most dominant sides this season. The defending champions are coming off a stunning nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, where their pace attack dismantled the Capitals for 75.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) set up one of the most one-sided contests of the season. The chase was completed in just 6.3 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate. RCB have now won six of their eight matches and carry strong momentum into this fixture.

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On the points table, RCB sit second with 12 points from eight matches, and a win will take them to the top. GT, with eight points from eight games, are placed fifth and cannot afford any more slip-ups as the race to the playoff spots intensifies.

In terms of team news, RCB are likely to be without Phil Salt, who has reportedly not travelled due to injury. Jacob Bethell is expected to continue at the top. GT, meanwhile, are expected to field a full-strength XI.

Match Venue and Details

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:30 p.m. IST on Thursday.

Match Conditions

Ahmedabad is set for a hot evening, with temperatures around 38-39°C at the start of the game, with no threat of rain. Dew is expected to become a factor in the second innings, making the ball harder to grip and likely influencing teams to chase.

The Narendra Modi Stadium surface is expected to be a red-soil pitch offering true bounce and carry, favouring strokeplay. Par scores this season have ranged between 190 and 205, though current batting form suggests higher totals are within reach.

Pacers could get some early movement under lights which should encourage RCB's pace attack.

Players To Watch

Sai Sudharsan (GT): The GT opener is in strong form and is coming off an 87 against CSK, Sudharsan remains central to GT's top order and has already scored a century against RCB this season.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB): Fresh off a 4/12 spell, Hazlewood's control with the new ball could define the contest, especially against GT's top-heavy batting lineup. The Australian is making up for lost time, having joined up with his team late following rehabilitation for Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Possible Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna/Ashok Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Sub: Rasikh Dar/Venkatesh Iyer

Head-to-Head

RCB hold the edge in recent meetings, including a five-wicket win over GT on April 24, where Virat Kohli (81 off 44) and Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27) chased down GT's 205/3 target despite Sai Sudharsan's century (100 off 58).

In seven matches played between the two teams, RCB have won four while GT have three wins.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Indian Premier League is being broadcasted on the Star Sports television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

GT v RCB match can be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.

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