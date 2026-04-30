Vaping Row: Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag Fined 25% Match Fee, 1 Demerit Point

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been sanctioned with a 25% match fee fine and a demerit point for violating IPL's code of conduct for players and team officials during the match against Punjab Kings.

Parag was charged with a Level 1 offence for breaching Article 2.21 of the Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".

The incident took place in the second innings, with Parag seen vaping inside the dressing room. He conceded the offence and accepted the penalty issued by match referee Amit Sharma.

"The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact," the BCCI said in a press release.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Points Table: Klaasen Powers Hyderabad To Massive Chase Vs Mumbai; SRH Climb To 3rd, MI Stay 9th

Riyan Parag's Rs 14-crore contract translates to a per-game earning of close to Rs 1 crore, meaning the 25% penalty amounts to nearly Rs 25 lakh: a sizeable sanction for an initial breach.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI turned to Article 2.21, a catch-all provision, as the Code of Conduct does not directly address smoking in dressing rooms. The scope of Article 2.21 extends to acts that may bring the sport into disrepute, especially where such conduct is not clearly defined or sufficiently covered by other sections of the Code.

Article 2.21 further highlights reckless or avoidable actions as factors in determining culpability. It notes that the circumstances surrounding an incident, including intent and whether it could have been prevented, are key to assessing its severity. The individual filing the report is responsible for assigning the offence a level, from minor (Level 1) to the most serious (Level 4).

Fallout from the Riyan Parag incident may heighten discomfort among players regarding dressing room privacy. Team captains had raised the issue before IPL 2026, stressing the need for a private space where players are not always camera-ready.

At the time, the concern was downplayed, with the final call left to broadcasters. However, the renewed attention could prompt the BCCI to consider stricter controls on dressing room coverage.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 18-Year MI Record With Unbeaten 123 Vs SRH — Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.