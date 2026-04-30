Who Is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan Executive Charged Of 'Sexually Abusing' Married Indian Colleagues

A lawsuit has been filed against Lorna Hajdini, a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase, accusing her of sexually harassing, abusing and coercing a junior male colleague over several months in 2024, Hindustan Times reported.

The complainant, identified as John Doe, alleged that Hajdini used her position to force him into "non-consensual and degrading sexual acts" despite repeated refusals. He claimed that she also drugged him on multiple occasions using "roofies" and threatened his career when he resisted, according to the complaint.

What The Lawsuit Alleges ?

The lawsuit states that the alleged behaviour began in early 2024 after the two started working together. The complainant claimed that Hajdini made inappropriate remarks and advances from the beginning.

"Oh, you played basketball in college? ... I like basketball players... they turn me on," she allegedly said during an early interaction.

The complaint further alleges that when he refused her invitation to go out for drinks, she threatened him, saying, "If you don't sleep with me soon, I will ruin you... remember, I control your career."

On multiple occasions, she is accused of making racially offensive remarks. "Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy," she allegedly said.

"You're going to have to earn it, my little Arab boy toy," she allegedly told him in another instance.

The complainant also alleged that Hajdini used his career prospects to pressure him. "Do you want to get promoted this year or not?" she allegedly said.

"Do you want a future at the company? It's simple. I don't know why you're resisting this," she allegedly added.

The lawsuit claims that during one encounter, she made further remarks targeting his wife and background. "I bet your wife doesn't have this," she allegedly said while making suggestive gestures.

The man alleged that she carried out sexual acts despite his repeated objections. "Don't make me do this," he said during one incident, according to the complaint.

"I'm uncomfortable... please stop... I'm begging you," he allegedly said on another occasion.

The complaint states that she ignored his objections and continued. It further alleges that she mocked him during the incidents and made racially offensive comments.

"I control you! I will make you pay... Do you think you will stay in good standing without me? Do you think management wants someone like you leading deals? If you don't satisfy me tonight, I will block your promotion," she allegedly said.

The lawsuit also claims that the complainant continued to comply out of fear of retaliation and damage to his career.

What Did The Company Say?

JPMorgan Chase has denied the allegations, HT reported. "After reviewing the matter, we do not find any basis to support these claims," a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also stated that while several employees cooperated with the internal review, the complainant did not participate or provide supporting details.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini?

According to Hindustan Times, Lorna Hajdini, 37, is a finance professional based in New York. She graduated from the Stern School of Business at New York University and has been working with JPMorgan since 2011.

She progressed through roles from analyst to Vice President in 2018 and later became Executive Director for Leveraged Finance in 2021.

She has also attended a Private Equity and Venture Capital programme at Harvard Business School Executive Education. Before joining JPMorgan, she interned at multiple organisations, including Glazer Capital Management and Tudor Investment Corporation.

In her current role, she advises on complex financing deals for private equity and corporate clients, with a focus on technology companies.

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