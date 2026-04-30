Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Low Occupancy, Mints This Amount

On Day 43, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected around Rs 0.37 crore, continuing its steady slowdown at the box office. The film is currently running across 1,380 shows in India. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 1,134.31 crore, while the gross collection stands at approximately Rs 1,357.64 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

The film has clearly entered the final stretch of its theatrical run, with declining footfall and reduced screens. On Day 43, overall occupancy remained low at around 8-12%. Morning shows opened at roughly 8.69%, and the afternoon saw a slight improvement with 12.92% occupancy.

Such a trend is expected as the film moves deeper into its seventh week, with audience attention shifting towards newer releases and limited show availability affecting overall turnout.

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City-Wise Trends

Among major centres, Pune once again reported relatively better occupancy at around 16%. Bhopal saw even more at approximately 21% in select shows. NCR and Mumbai recorded around 11% occupancy, while Bengaluru saw a slightly better response at about 12%.

Other cities like Lucknow reported around 9%, Jaipur around 7%, and Hyderabad and Kolkata stayed in the range of 5–6%. Ahmedabad and Surat remained on the lower side at nearly 4-5%, while Chennai had very limited shows.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film began its run on a massive note, earning Rs 43 crore in previews and crossing Rs 100 crore on its opening day. It peaked during its first weekend, collecting over Rs 110 crore on Day 4.

By the end of Week 1, the film had amassed Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. Week 3 added Rs 110.60 crore, while Week 4 contributed Rs 54.70 crore. Collections dropped further in Week 5 with Rs 19.52 crore, and Week 6 has so far brought in Rs 11.67 crore.

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Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 11.67 crore

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating high-risk missions linked to the 26/11 attacks while tackling larger threats across borders.

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