Shashi Tharoor On Assembly Election Results Projection: 'Not Fan Of Exit Polls, But...'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday stated that the party is well-positioned to win the Kerala Assembly Elections with more than 75 seats. Tharoor made these remarks while talking to the news agency PTI.

Although he is still wary of exit polls, the Thiruvananthapuram MP told PTI that he campaigned in more than 55 constituencies and is optimistic that the party will win handily.

"In 12 of Kerala's 14 districts, I ran in 59 constituencies. I had a strong belief that we would prevail. I was persuaded that we would easily win with more than 75 seats by feedback from party colleagues, employees, spectators, and the media," Tharoor told PTI.

"I'm not a big fan of exit polls in India, partly because ours is not a homogeneous society. One has to account for gender, caste, class, regional and linguistic factors, making it difficult to obtain a sufficiently large and accurate sample. There is also the additional issue we have heard about in Bengal this year, many people are unwilling to respond to pollsters," he added while talking about the party's exit poll projection.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls Breakdown: What Trends Reveal in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala And Puducherry

Axis My India predicted that the Congress-led United States would easily win a majority in Kerala. It further predicted that the BJP-led NDA would win zero to three seats, while the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats in the state.

As per People's Pulse exit poll, the ruling LDF is expected to gain 55–60 seats only this time, the UDF 75–85 seats, and the NDA 0–3 seats.

According to JVC's predictions, the UDF would win 72–84 seats, the LDF 52–60 seats, and the BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

On April 9, Kerala held a single phase of elections with a 78.27 per cent voter turnout.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.