Godrej Agrovet Declares Rs 11/Share Final Dividend; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. declared its final dividend of Rs 11 per share, after announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, via an exchange filing on Thursday.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders is July 29. The dividend will be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 10.

Godrej Agrovet's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 went up by 48% to Rs 105 crore, compared to Rs 71 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue also increased 9.3% to Rs 2,333 crore from Rs 2,134 crore in the preceding quarter of the last fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a 5% decline to Rs 139 crore from Rs 147 crore.

The Ebitda margin narrowed to 5.95% from 6.87% in the year-ago period.

Godrej Agrovet Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)

Profit Up 48.1% At Rs 105 crore vs Rs 71 crore

Revenue Up 9.3% At Rs 2,333 crore vs Rs 2,134 crore

Ebitda down 5.29% At Rs 139 crore vs Rs 147 crore

Ebitda Margin At 5.95% vs 6.87%

To pay final dividend of Rs 11 per share

Share price of Godrej Agrovet went up 0.49% to Rs 596.30 at end of the day's trade on Thursday, compared to a 0.74% decline in the Nifty 50.

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