Raja Shivaji Day 1 Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh Film Witnesses Impressive Numbers

Advance bookings for Raja Shivaji are off to a strong start, with more than 40,000 tickets already sold ahead of its May 1 release. The historical drama, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, is witnessing impressive traction across Maharashtra, with Pune surprisingly emerging as the top-performing market.

Strong Advance Booking Momentum

According to industry reports, ticket sales picked up rapidly across major national chains. PVR Inox recorded around 9,800 tickets sold for the Marathi version, while Cinepolis contributed 3,000 tickets. MovieMax reported selling approximately 2,400 tickets, and Miraj Cinemas crossed 4,100 tickets. These early numbers signal strong audience interest in the period drama even before its release.

Pune Leads, Challenges Mumbai Trend

While Mumbai typically dominates advance bookings, Pune has taken the lead this time, witnessing exceptional demand. Several cinemas in the city have begun scheduling shows as early as 7 a.m. to cater to audiences. Major exhibitors like City Pride and E-Square are expected to drive combined ticket sales beyond 20,000 by April 30. Other cities, including Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, are also reporting encouraging booking trends.

Two Versions With Different Runtimes

Adding to the buzz, Raja Shivaji will release in both Marathi and Hindi, but with different runtimes — a rare move in Indian cinema. The Hindi version, certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification on April 28, runs for 187 minutes and 5 seconds (3 hours, 7 minutes. The Marathi version, cleared earlier on April 24, is longer at 195 minutes and 5 seconds (3 hours, 15 minutes), making it eight minutes longer.

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Reports suggest the Hindi cut has been made crisper for wider audiences, while the Marathi version retains additional detailing and cultural depth. Even the trailers reflected this difference, with the Marathi promo slightly longer than its Hindi counterpart.

Watch Raja Shivaji - Marathi Trailer

Star-Studded Cast

The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, supported by an ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, and Jitendra Joshi.

Produced by Mumbai Film Company along with Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is shaping up to be a major theatrical release, driven by strong early bookings and its unique dual-version strategy.

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Watch Raja Shivaji - Hindi Trailer

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