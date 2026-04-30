'Dhurandhar 2' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office: Ranveer Film Dips To Lowest On Day 42, Akshay-Starrer Maintains Steady Run

After a solid six-week run at the box office, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is showing signs of a slowdown, while Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' continues to hold steady in its second week.

Box Office Collection

'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ': On Day 42, the film collected Rs 1 crore across 2,871 shows, according to Sacnilk. After a 23% drop in collections from the previous day, Day 42 marked the lowest single-day collection for the film.

': On Day 42, the film collected Rs 1 crore across 2,871 shows, according to Sacnilk. After a 23% drop in collections from the previous day, Day 42 marked the lowest single-day collection for the film. 'Bhooth Bangla': On Day 13 (second Wednesday), the film collected Rs 3.25 crore from 8,823 shows. These figures show a 25.3% drop from the previous day's net collections.

Total Collection

'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ': As of Day 42, the film has accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 1,133.94 crore, while the total India gross collections are Rs 1,357.20 crore. Worldwide gross collections are reported to be Rs 1,782.15 crore.

': As of Day 42, the film has accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 1,133.94 crore, while the total India gross collections are Rs 1,357.20 crore. Worldwide gross collections are reported to be Rs 1,782.15 crore. 'Bhooth Bangla': As of Day 13, the film's total India net collections are Rs 124.50 crore. The India gross collection is reported to be Rs 147.88 crore. The film missed the Rs 200-crore mark by a whisker. Worldwide gross collections now stand at Rs 199.38 crore.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Teaser Releases: Mohanlal's Thriller Reveals Shaken Georgekutty — Check Release Date

Occupancy Figures

'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ': The sixth week has seen occupancy rates dip. The film reported 10.3% overall occupancy in the Hindi shows, with evening shows at 13.54%.

': The sixth week has seen occupancy rates dip. The film reported 10.3% overall occupancy in the Hindi shows, with evening shows at 13.54%. 'Bhooth Bangla': In its second week, this film reported a similar occupancy of 10.27%. Likewise, the evening shows reported the highest occupancy of 12.08%.

Occupancy And Shows In Major Regions

'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ': The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of shows with 303 screenings. The occupancy reported was 10.8%. Meanwhile, Mumbai, with 222 shows, reported 10.3% and Bengaluru, with 154 shows, reported 9.8%.

': The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of shows with 303 screenings. The occupancy reported was 10.8%. Meanwhile, Mumbai, with 222 shows, reported 10.3% and Bengaluru, with 154 shows, reported 9.8%. 'Bhooth Bangla': The NCR, with 992 shows, and Ahmedabad, with 502 shows, both reported 9.3% occupancy. Mumbai, with 677 shows, and Bengaluru, with 237 shows, reported 11.3% and 10.5%.

How they fare in comparison

Holding Power : 'Dhurandhar 2' continues to play in over 2,800 shows after six weeks, showcasing longevity. 'Bhooth Bangla' is doing well for its genre, but seeing reduced occupancy in its second week.

: 'Dhurandhar 2' continues to play in over 2,800 shows after six weeks, showcasing longevity. 'Bhooth Bangla' is doing well for its genre, but seeing reduced occupancy in its second week. Daily Earnings : 'Dhurandhar 2' weekday earnings have declined to Rs 1 crore; however, the weekend saw the film rake in Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla' is also earning in the range of Rs 3-4 crore on weekdays.

: 'Dhurandhar 2' weekday earnings have declined to Rs 1 crore; however, the weekend saw the film rake in Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla' is also earning in the range of Rs 3-4 crore on weekdays. Outlook: 'Dhurandhar 2' is a phenomenal blockbuster, while 'Bhooth Bangla' is considered a hit.

ALSO READ: Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2 Set For December 2027 Release; Makers Promise Deeper, Darker World

With new releases this weekend, like Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, and the Hollywood sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, both films are expected to see a slowdown in the upcoming week.

With several new releases this weekend, including 'Raja Shivaji', 'Ek Din', and the Hollywood sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', both 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Bhooth Bangla' face a challenge at the box office in the coming days.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.