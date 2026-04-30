Rajasthan Car Fire: Five Burned Alive On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, One Critical

Five people died after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage when the blaze broke out, trapping them inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred while the car was in motion, leaving little time for escape. One person survived with severe injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire started suddenly inside the vehicle. The intensity of the flames left the car completely gutted within minutes.

What Happened

Police said five occupants died at the scene after being trapped inside the burning vehicle. The injured survivor was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Jaipur due to the severity of injuries.

The victims have been identified as residents of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. They include three women, one man and a minor girl.

Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said fire tenders reached the site soon after the incident. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Officials suspect a short circuit triggered the fire. Police said the vehicle was CNG-powered, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Jindal said, "Only skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, which have been preserved separately. DNA tests will be conducted to establish their identity."

The driver, identified as Vinod Kumar Mehar, sustained around 80% burn injuries after jumping out of the vehicle.

Authorities have preserved the remains for identification through DNA testing. The injured driver is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur.

Investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire.

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