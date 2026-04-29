Drishyam 3 Teaser Releases: Mohanlal's Thriller Reveals Shaken Georgekutty — Check Release Date

The much-awaited teaser of Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has finally been released, and fans are already talking about it. Mohanlal shared the teaser on social media and confirmed that the film will release worldwide on May 21, 2026.

The 1-minute and 50-second teaser opens by revisiting key moments from the first two films. The first part is shown from Georgekutty's perspective, played by Mohanlal, while the second shifts to the viewpoint of the police, setting up the tension for what's to come.

Georgekutty Looks Unsettled This Time

This time, Georgekutty appears far more tense and uneasy. In the teaser, he reflects on his simple life and how everything changed when an uninvited guest invaded their privacy. He admits that he did whatever it took to protect his family, without thinking about the consequences.

In one scene, he is seen praying in a church, admitting his fear. He says he no longer knows who might be watching him. This clearly hints that his past actions could return to haunt him.

Unlike the earlier films, where he remained calm and calculated, here he seems vulnerable and unsettled, suggesting that the challenges ahead could be tougher.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Story Set Years Later

Jeethu Joseph had earlier shared that the film explores Georgekutty's life four-and-a-half years after the events of the second part.

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Producer Antony Perumbavoor shared that the decision to make a third film came after the overwhelming response to the first two films, showing that the character's journey still had more to offer.

Filming And Release Updates

The film was shot across locations including Thodupuzha, Vagamon and Ernakulam. The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the Gulf.

A Much-Loved Franchise

The Drishyam series remains one of the most popular thriller franchises in India. The first film was released in 2013 and was widely praised, while the sequel in 2021 was also a big success.

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With the stakes higher than ever, all eyes are now on May 21 as Drishyam 3 prepares to hit the big screen.

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