Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Back To June 5 Release After 'Toxic' Delay

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is heading back to its original release date of June 5, 2026, following a reshuffle in the release calendar. The change comes after Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was earlier set to release on June 4, got postponed.

With that major clash now out of the way, the makers of Varun Dhawan's film have decided to return to their initial release plan, giving the film a clear window at the box office.

The family entertainer has gone through several changes in recent months. It was first announced for a June 5 release but was later postponed to June 12 to avoid a direct box office clash with Toxic. The date was then preponed to May 22.

Now, with the latest change, the film has come full circle and will be released as originally planned.

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Varun Dhawan Thanks Yash and Team

Varun Dhawan confirmed the update on social media, expressing gratitude towards Yash and producer Dinesh Vijan for their support in adjusting the release calendar.

He wrote, “Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL.”

The mention of the IPL window highlights the importance of timing, as post-tournament releases often benefit from increased footfall in cinemas.

Impact On Other Films

The reshuffle has also affected other projects. Cocktail 2, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has now been scheduled for a June 19 release as part of the revised lineup.

About the Film

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks another collaboration between the father-son duo. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. It is backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films.

With its release date now locked, the film is set to arrive as one of the first major theatrical releases after the IPL season.

Check The Trailer Here:

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