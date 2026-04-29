Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees Further Dip In Earnings — Check Details

On Day 42, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned around Rs 0.28 crore, showing a clear slowdown at the box office. The film is now playing in nearly 1,406 shows across India. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 1,133.22 crore, while the gross collection has reached approximately Rs 1,356.34 crore so far, as per Sacnilk report.

Occupancy And Performance

The film has entered the last phase of its theatrical run, with fewer audiences turning up and screens being reduced. On Day 42, overall occupancy remained low at around 6-9%. Morning shows opened at about 6.38%, and there was no major jump in numbers as the day went on.

Such a drop is expected at this stage, especially as the film moves deeper into its sixth week and new releases continue to draw attention.

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City-Wise Trends

Among key regions, Pune reported the highest occupancy at nearly 11%, followed by NCR at around 10%. Lucknow recorded close to 9%, while Jaipur and Bhopal were at about 8%.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata saw average response with occupancy around 6%. Ahmedabad remained on the lower side at about 4%, while Surat saw minimal turnout at nearly 3%. Chennai had very limited shows.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 43 crore in previews and crossing Rs 100 crore on Day 1 itself. It performed best over its opening weekend, going past Rs 110 crore on Day 4.

By the end of Week 1, it had earned Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 brought in Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4. The numbers dropped further in Week 5, which ended at Rs 19.52 crore. Now in Week 6, daily collections have slowed down sharply.

Weekly Collection

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

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About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the story follows an undercover intelligence agent dealing with dangerous missions linked to the 26/11 attacks while facing bigger threats.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

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