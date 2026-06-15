Foo Fighters Set For Historic India Debut With Two Concerts In January 2027: Check Venues, Dates, Tickets

Rock fans in India finally have a reason to celebrate. Legendary American rock band Foo Fighters will perform in the country for the first time ever, with two concerts scheduled for January 2027.

The much-awaited tour will be produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and marks the band's long-overdue debut in India after more than three decades in the music industry.

When And Where Will They Perform?

The band will kick off its India tour at Bengaluru LIVE in Bengaluru on Jan. 29, 2027. It will then travel to Mumbai for a second performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 31, 2027.

According to the organisers, both events are being planned as full-day music experiences rather than standalone concerts, with multiple artists performing before the headlining set by Foo Fighters.

Supporting Acts Revealed

The Bengaluru edition will feature performances by Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless.

For the Mumbai concert, audiences will also see performances by Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless before Foo Fighters take the stage.

Ticket Details

General ticket sales for both shows will begin at 12 PM IST on June 16 exclusively through BookMyShow.

Dave Grohl Reacts

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl shared his excitement about finally bringing the band to India.

"After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to finally play for our fans in India. It's taken a few years but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights," he said.

ALSO READ | Guns N' Roses India Tour 2026: Bengaluru, Guwahati Tickets On Sale; Check Prices, Venues, Booking Details

About Foo Fighters

Founded by Dave Grohl in Seattle in 1994 after the breakup of Nirvana, Foo Fighters evolved from a one-man project into one of the world's biggest rock acts. The band's current lineup features Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin.

Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammy Awards, including five for Best Rock Album. In 2021, they received the MTV Global Icon Award and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Music Behind The Legacy

Foo Fighters are known for some of modern rock's biggest anthems, including This is a call, Everlong, Learn to Fly, My Hero, Monkey Wrench, All My Life, Best of You, The Pretender, Walk, Times Like These, These Days and Rescued.

Their latest album, Your Favorite Toy, was released in April 2026.

With two stadium-sized shows now confirmed, Indian fans are finally set to witness one of rock music's most celebrated live acts on home soil.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: Ab Hoga Hisaab, Color Book, Your Fault: London And More — Movies, Series To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.