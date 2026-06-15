OTT Releases This Week: Ab Hoga Hisaab, Color Book, Your Fault: London And More — Movies, Series To Watch

From Hindi dramas and thrillers to Korean action-comedies, Spanish mysteries and Hollywood series, streaming platforms are offering a wide variety of content this week.

Here's everything arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, Lionsgate Play and Amazon MX Player between June 15 and June 21.

André is an Idiot (Netflix)

This acclaimed documentary follows creative director André Ricciardi as he navigates life after a terminal cancer diagnosis, offering a moving and often humorous look at family, mortality and resilience.

Streaming from June 17

Your Fault: London (Prime Video)

Based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy, the romantic drama follows Noah and Nick as distance, jealousy and new relationships put their already complicated romance to the test.

Streaming from June 17

I Will Find You (Netflix)

Adapted from Harlan Coben's novel, the thriller stars Sam Worthington as a prisoner who escapes after discovering evidence suggesting his supposedly murdered son may still be alive.

Streaming from June 18

Ab Hoga Hisaab (Amazon MX Player)

Set in Punjab, the Hindi revenge thriller follows a man searching for his missing brother, only to uncover a human-trafficking racket operating under the guise of an immigration network.

Streaming from June 18

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan, the Hindi crime drama follows two former convicts whose kidnapping plan spirals into a dangerous web of secrets and deception.

Streaming from June 19

ALSO READ | Disclosure Day Review: Great Craft, Familiar Melody

Husbands in Action (Netflix)

Directed by Park Gyu-tae, the South Korean action-comedy follows a narcotics detective and his ex-wife's current husband, who reluctantly team up after she is kidnapped by criminals seeking revenge.

Streaming from June 19

Oasis (Netflix)

Set at an exclusive luxury resort in Spain, the mystery thriller begins when a guest mysteriously disappears, turning a glamorous holiday into a tense investigation where everyone becomes a suspect.

Streaming from June 19

Sugar Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Colin Farrell returns as private investigator John Sugar. His latest missing-person case soon expands into a city-wide conspiracy while he continues searching for his missing sister.

Streaming from June 19

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Starring Sanchita Basu and Dhaval Thakur, the Hindi romantic drama returns with former lovers Shanvika and Kuldeep reunited as political rivals. Revenge, ambition and unresolved emotions drive the new season's conflict.

Streaming from June 19

Voicemails for Isabelle (Netflix)

The romantic drama stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. A grieving woman continues leaving messages on her late sister's old phone number, unaware that a stranger has begun listening to every voicemail.

Streaming from June 19

Color Book (Netflix)

This emotional drama follows a widowed father raising his young son with Down syndrome while trying to rebuild life after the loss of his wife.

Streaming from June 19

The Agency Season 2 (Prime Video)

Michael Fassbender returns as CIA operative Martian in the second season of the spy thriller. Ordered to abandon his undercover identity, he returns to London for a dangerous new mission.

Streaming from June 21

ALSO READ | 'Raakh' Reviews: Ali Fazal Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.