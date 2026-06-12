'Raakh' Reviews: Ali Fazal Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's new crime thriller Raakh has finally premiered on Prime Video. Inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of 1978, one of India's most shocking criminal cases, the series combines crime investigation, emotional drama and a tense search for justice. Soon after its release, viewers took to social media to share their first reactions.

Netizens Reactions

The initial reactions suggest that Raakh has made a strong first impression among viewers, with praise centred on its engaging storyline, suspenseful execution and impressive performances.

Started watching #Raakh really liking it so far totally my kind of show with outstanding @alifazal9 — . (@Raj_Vikram_S) June 11, 2026

Many praised Raakh for its gripping storytelling, strong performances and crisp screenplay, with many highlighting Ali Fazal's performance. Several users felt the series stands out for its detailed treatment of the real-life-inspired case, while others described it as "brilliant."

having watched a few shows based on the chopra siblings kidnapping case before, #Raakh stands out by going deeper into the details also the fictional elements were backed by strong performances and a gripping screenplay make it a compelling but not easy watch. — y. (@yaaro__oruvan) June 12, 2026

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Not all viewers were impressed. Some felt Raakh falls short compared to other Delhi-based crime dramas, while others criticised the pacing, saying the series starts strongly but becomes stretched and less engaging in the later episodes.

One user praised the makers and called it must watch series of the year!

Overall, 'Raakh' has sparked a mixed but largely positive response online, with viewers praising its performances and gripping subject matter, even as some questioned the pacing and length of the series.

More About 'Raakh'

Raakh is set in Delhi during the late 1970s and follows the investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers, a case that sends shockwaves across the city. Ali Fazal plays Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, the officer leading the search, while Sonali Bendre appears as a school teacher and grieving mother affected by the tragedy.

The cast also includes Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma and Anshul Chauhan in key roles.

Created by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandakumar, Raakh is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

ALSO READ: Raakh OTT Release: Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Ali Fazal's Crime Thriller

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