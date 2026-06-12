'Raakh' Reviews: Ali Fazal Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's new crime thriller Raakh has finally premiered on Prime Video. Inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of 1978, one of India's most shocking criminal cases, the series combines crime investigation, emotional drama and a tense search for justice. Soon after its release, viewers took to social media to share their first reactions.
Netizens Reactions
The initial reactions suggest that Raakh has made a strong first impression among viewers, with praise centred on its engaging storyline, suspenseful execution and impressive performances.
Started watching #Raakh really liking it so far totally my kind of show with outstanding @alifazal9— . (@Raj_Vikram_S) June 11, 2026
RAAKH on Prime Video is an outstanding watch. The performances unforgettable. Script crisp.— Stealth Butterfly (@StealthButterf1) June 12, 2026
One of the best chase sequence I've seen in a very long time.
A must watch!
Raakh webseries is gud— reddy (@BulletSpeed01) June 12, 2026
Captures the show so well #Raakh https://t.co/3xB8oayZCZ— Nikhil Madhok (@madhoknikhil) June 12, 2026
Many praised Raakh for its gripping storytelling, strong performances and crisp screenplay, with many highlighting Ali Fazal's performance. Several users felt the series stands out for its detailed treatment of the real-life-inspired case, while others described it as "brilliant."
having watched a few shows based on the chopra siblings kidnapping case before, #Raakh stands out by going deeper into the details also the fictional elements were backed by strong performances and a gripping screenplay make it a compelling but not easy watch.— y. (@yaaro__oruvan) June 12, 2026
Go watch @alifazal9 raakh on prime video Ali's work is????????as always.#raakh— A???? (@SrAkhilesK) June 12, 2026
Raakh is gripping and brilliant but every time i listen or watch story about ranga billa and what happened with those 2 kids aches my heart . Brilliant show https://t.co/nNLOAjRdQH— Mukul (@mukulawasthi1) June 12, 2026
ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Bhooth Bangla, Maa Hai Na, Raakh — Movies, Series To Watch
Not all viewers were impressed. Some felt Raakh falls short compared to other Delhi-based crime dramas, while others criticised the pacing, saying the series starts strongly but becomes stretched and less engaging in the later episodes.
Raakh is alright, but it's not the most compelling version of itself. I've seen better Delhi crime dramas.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) June 12, 2026
Review: https://t.co/DGUd3D1z4Y
#raakh ????????????????— TechToTrades (@shanksbala) June 12, 2026
The web series started off well. But the 4th episode onwards is really a drag. Unnecessary scenes shows that the director wants to make it a 7-8 episode series. I stopped watching after the 5th episode.
#Raakh ????— Arav (@Aravind0815) June 12, 2026
is a crime thriller inspired by a child kidnapping case that took place in Delhi in the late 1970s.
The series wasn't very engaging & felt stretched with too many filler episodes.I think it would've worked better as a movie,with a tighter narrative and stronger impact. pic.twitter.com/8IrnoLq0Fg
One user praised the makers and called it must watch series of the year!
@primevideoin has yet another winner in hand!! #Raakh keeps returning to the families, the officers and the people caught in the middle, making the story feel bigger than the search for answers alone. Prosit Roy, Anusha and Sandeep take a bow! MUST-WATCH series of the year!! pic.twitter.com/zX2wN75fB9— Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) June 11, 2026
Overall, 'Raakh' has sparked a mixed but largely positive response online, with viewers praising its performances and gripping subject matter, even as some questioned the pacing and length of the series.
More About 'Raakh'
Raakh is set in Delhi during the late 1970s and follows the investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers, a case that sends shockwaves across the city. Ali Fazal plays Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, the officer leading the search, while Sonali Bendre appears as a school teacher and grieving mother affected by the tragedy.
The cast also includes Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma and Anshul Chauhan in key roles.
Created by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandakumar, Raakh is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.
ALSO READ: Raakh OTT Release: Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Ali Fazal's Crime Thriller
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