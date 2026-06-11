Raakh OTT Release: Date, Time, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Ali Fazal's Crime Thriller

A new crime thriller is arriving on OTT this week, and it takes inspiration from one of the most disturbing cases in Indian criminal history.

Starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, Raakh is set in Delhi during the late 1970s and revolves around a shocking crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear.

Blending crime investigation with emotional drama, the series follows the search for justice while exploring the impact such tragedies have on victims, families and those trying to solve the case.

Real-Life Case Behind The Series

While Raakh tells a fictionalized story, it is inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case that shocked India in 1978.

The case involved the kidnapping and murder of Delhi siblings Geeta Chopra (16) and Sanjay Chopra (14). Their deaths triggered nationwide outrage and became one of the country's most widely discussed criminal cases.

The perpetrators, Kuljeet Singh (Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (Billa), were later convicted and executed in 1982.

What Is 'Raakh' About?

The story begins with the disappearance of two teenagers, a case that quickly captures public attention and spreads panic across the city. As pressure mounts on the police, Sub-Inspector Jayprakash is assigned to lead the investigation.

Jayprakash launches a relentless search for answers. However, the deeper he gets into the case, the more disturbing the truth becomes. What starts as a missing-person investigation soon uncovers violence, hidden motives and unsettling secrets.

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Cast, Characters And Crew

Ali Fazal leads the series as Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, while Sonali Bendre plays a school teacher and grieving mother affected by the tragedy.

The cast also includes Aamir Bashir as Lt Col Ashok Arora, alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma and Anshul Chauhan in key roles.

Raakh is directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy. The series has been created, written and co-directed by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandakumar. It is produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

'Raakh' Trailer

The trailer has generated attention for its dark tone, period setting and emotionally charged narrative. It offers glimpses of worried families, a city gripped by fear and a police officer determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

When And Where To Watch 'Raakh'?

Raakh will premiere on June 12, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video from 12 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch the Trailer Here:

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