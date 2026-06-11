'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to bring Peter Parker back to the big screen after a four-year gap.

Sony Pictures India recently confirmed that the film will arrive in Indian cinemas ahead of several international markets, giving local audiences an early chance to watch the latest chapter in Spider-Man's journey.

Cast And Characters

The upcoming film sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker, continuing the story that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming and most recently unfolded in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Joining him once again are Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The film also expands its cast with several new additions, including Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.

While Ruffalo and Holland have shared screen space in previous Marvel projects, Brand New Day marks the first time Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, will appear in a standalone Spider-Man movie.

What Is The Story About?

The film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot Peter Parker's identity following Doctor Strange's spell.

According to footage shown in the official trailer, Peter is trying to rebuild his life while dealing with the emotional consequences of being erased from the memories of those closest to him.

The trailer also hints at a mysterious physical transformation that could be linked to a DNA mutation. As Peter struggles to understand what is happening to him, a powerful new threat emerges in New York, forcing Spider-Man back into action.

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New Director And Crew

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film is produced by Louis D'Esposito, Avi Arad, Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor under Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Sony Pictures India also revealed that advance bookings will open shortly. Sharing the announcement on social media, the studio wrote, "And for the first time in Spidey history, tickets go on sale in just one week."

Release Date In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in Indian cinemas on July 30, a day ahead of its international rollout. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

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